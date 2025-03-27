NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 28, 2025) Radio news highlights information about tax season on Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella's Fleet and Family Support Center. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 08:18
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85522
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110890670.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio News 250331-250404, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS
