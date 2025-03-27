250326-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 26, 2025) Regional news highlighting Secretary of Defense Hegseth remarks during an Indo Pacific visit and Air Force Reserve and Royal Auxiliary Air Force leadership meeting. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 05:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85520
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110890520.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Regional News - SECDEF Remarks During Visit to Indo-Pacific and Air Force Reserve and Royal Auxiliary Air Force Leadership Meeting, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.