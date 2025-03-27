Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Regional News - SECDEF Remarks During Visit to Indo-Pacific and Air Force Reserve and Royal Auxiliary Air Force Leadership Meeting

    AFN Naples Regional News - SECDEF Remarks During Visit to Indo-Pacific and Air Force Reserve and Royal Auxiliary Air Force Leadership Meeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.26.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    250326-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 26, 2025) Regional news highlighting Secretary of Defense Hegseth remarks during an Indo Pacific visit and Air Force Reserve and Royal Auxiliary Air Force leadership meeting. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 05:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85520
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110890520.mp3
    Length: 00:02:38
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Regional News - SECDEF Remarks During Visit to Indo-Pacific and Air Force Reserve and Royal Auxiliary Air Force Leadership Meeting, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    News
    indo -pacific
    Royal Auxiliary Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download