250324-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 24, 2024) Radio news highlighting the NATO Aviation Committee and emergency preparedness . (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 05:57
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85517
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110890466.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Aviation Committee and Emergency Preparedness, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.