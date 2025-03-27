NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 28, 2025) A radio spot that highlights the Dual Military Child Care program. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 03:48
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85507
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110890365.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dual Military Child Care, by SN Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.