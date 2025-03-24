Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The BES Mission Success Podcast – Episode 11 – Priscilla Merriweather

    The BES Mission Success Podcast – Episode 11 – Priscilla Merriweather

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Audio by Business and Enterprise Systems 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The conclusions and opinions expressed in this presentation are those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, Department of Defense, or The Air University.

    BES Mission Success Podcast Episode 11 Featuring Eagle Eye Program Manager, Ms. Priscilla Merriweather

    Join us in our conversation with Eagle Eye Program Manager, Ms. Priscilla Merriweather about her recent participation in the Advanced Tactical Acquisition Corps (ATAC).

    The Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate delivers information technology mission support and service capabilities to military members, government civilians, and contractor support teammates across the globe

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 16:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85504
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110889158.mp3
    Length: 00:18:34
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The BES Mission Success Podcast – Episode 11 – Priscilla Merriweather, by Business and Enterprise Systems, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bes
    ATAC
    AFLCMC
    Eagle Eye

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download