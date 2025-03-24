Refuel Radio: Strategic Communications Wing 1

On the sixth edition of the Refuel Radio Podcast, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander, and Neil Lambrecht, 507th Maintenance Group executive director, are joined by Capt. Britt Windeler, Strategic Communications Wing 1 commodore, and Master Chief Petty Officer Jacob Stovall, SCW-1 command master chief,



They spoke about the missions of the 507th ARW and SCW-1, co-located on Tinker Air Force Base, and their approach to leadership, lethality and readiness.



The 507th ARW is the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in the state of Oklahoma. The 507th ARW reports to Fourth Air Force and performs daily missions both locally and around the world in support of Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command's national emergency war order requirements, operating out of Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. SCW-1 is a subordinate command of Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, ensuring National Security through deterrence of adversarial nuclear ambitions.