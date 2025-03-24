Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Refuel Radio: Strategic Communications Wing 1

    Refuel Radio: Strategic Communications Wing 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Audio by Carter Denton 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    On the sixth edition of the Refuel Radio Podcast, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander, and Neil Lambrecht, 507th Maintenance Group executive director, are joined by Capt. Britt Windeler, Strategic Communications Wing 1 commodore, and Master Chief Petty Officer Jacob Stovall, SCW-1 command master chief,

    They spoke about the missions of the 507th ARW and SCW-1, co-located on Tinker Air Force Base, and their approach to leadership, lethality and readiness.

    The 507th ARW is the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in the state of Oklahoma. The 507th ARW reports to Fourth Air Force and performs daily missions both locally and around the world in support of Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command's national emergency war order requirements, operating out of Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. SCW-1 is a subordinate command of Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, ensuring National Security through deterrence of adversarial nuclear ambitions.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 14:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85503
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110888945.mp3
    Length: 00:39:22
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refuel Radio: Strategic Communications Wing 1, by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download