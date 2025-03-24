AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Design and Unwind Resiliency Group

An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the spouse resiliency program, Design and Unwind, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. This program connects Wyvern spouses through events that help them enhance their skills and take part in creating crafts. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)