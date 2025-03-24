An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the spouse resiliency program, Design and Unwind, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. This program connects Wyvern spouses through events that help them enhance their skills and take part in creating crafts. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 11:01
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85496
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110888031.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Design and Unwind Resiliency Group, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.