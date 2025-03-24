NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 26, 2025) Radio spot promotes "The Power of Sleep," a course designed to improve sleep, hosted by Health Promotion and Wellness Center Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 11:53
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85484
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110886373.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Power of Sleep, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
