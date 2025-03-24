Military OneSource Podcast — How to Fuel Your Mental and Physical Health

Good nutrition helps service members thrive physically and mentally. It also keeps families healthy, freeing warfighters to focus on their mission. In this podcast, learn to choose foods for optimal performance.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with registered dietitians, U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Rebekah Suggs and U.S. Army Capt. Felecia Dispense. They provide tips for eating well despite busy schedules and tight budgets, how fruits and vegetables improve mood and performance, eating seasonally, growing your own food and much more.



Visit Military OneSource’s Nutrition & Fitness page to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



