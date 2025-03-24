250325 Bahrain Beat

Two-minute newscast covering "Hegseth beefs up Middle East warship presence" and "USS Warrior Visits Kobe" . (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jarel McCants)
