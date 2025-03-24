Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250325 Bahrain Beat

    BAHRAIN

    03.25.2025

    Audio by Seaman Jarel McCants 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covering "Hegseth beefs up Middle East warship presence" and "USS Warrior Visits Kobe" . (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jarel McCants)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 09:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85456
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110883020.mp3
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250325 Bahrain Beat, by SN Jarel McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Bahrain
    Bahrain Beat

