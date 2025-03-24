Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Food Tasting Tour- Radio Spot

    Food Tasting Tour- Radio Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.24.2025

    Audio by Seaman Kristen Zavala 

    AFN Bahrain

    Thirty-second spot highlighting Food Tasting Tour to be aired on AFN Bahrain's morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Seaman Kristen Zavala)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 09:58
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85455
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110882998.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Food Tasting Tour- Radio Spot, by SN Kristen Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download