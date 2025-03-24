Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: Mar 24, 2025

    Pacific Pulse: Mar 24, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.23.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    US Marines attached to Marine Rotational Force South East Asia, alongside Singapore Guardsmen and 7th Singapore Infantry Brigade, conducted weapons familiarization during Valiant Mark 25.

    US Soldier, US Marines and ROK Marines conducted joint bilateral air assault exercise at an offsite landing zone at the Twin Bridges Training Area in Republic of Korea.
    US Army Soldiers with the 8th Theater Sustainment Command worked on a road enhancement project in support of Salaknib 2025 at Fort Magsaysay.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 01:56
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85441
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110882724.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: Mar 24, 2025, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download