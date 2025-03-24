Pacific Pulse: Mar 24, 2025

US Marines attached to Marine Rotational Force South East Asia, alongside Singapore Guardsmen and 7th Singapore Infantry Brigade, conducted weapons familiarization during Valiant Mark 25.



US Soldier, US Marines and ROK Marines conducted joint bilateral air assault exercise at an offsite landing zone at the Twin Bridges Training Area in Republic of Korea.

US Army Soldiers with the 8th Theater Sustainment Command worked on a road enhancement project in support of Salaknib 2025 at Fort Magsaysay.