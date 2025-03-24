Military OneSource Podcast — MWR Perks: Free, Low-Cost Fun for Military Families

Discover a wealth of free resources for military families through your installation’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation program, from outdoor adventures to library resources. Learn how MWR's digital library offers educational databases, audiobooks and even car repair guides, accessible from anywhere. Explore a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities, from hiking and biking to water sports and campgrounds, ensuring fun and relaxation for all ages. Find out about the exciting summer reading program, which combines entertainment and reading to keep kids engaged and help prevent the “summer slide,” a period where kids tend to read less. Finally, uncover the unique offerings at each base, including ice-skating rinks, shooting ranges and discounted travel services to top destinations.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Natasha Das-Ford, chief librarian at Throckmorton Library at Fort Bragg, and James Day, chief of outdoor recreation at Fort Bragg’s MWR. They discuss budget-friendly opportunities for fun through MWR for summer and every season.



Visit Military OneSource at the MWR information center to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.