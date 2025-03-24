Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Pacific Stellar 2025 and Vigilant Resolve

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.17.2025

    250317-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 17, 2025) Radio news highlighting Exercise Pacific Stellar 2025 in the Philippine Sea and Exercise Vigilant Resolve at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 05:15
    Category: Newscasts
