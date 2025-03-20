Episode 1: In our inaugural episode, join us as we sit down with Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, MEDCoE commanding general and chief of the Army Medical Corps, and discuss his personal thoughts on leadership from doctrinal and personal perspectives.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 15:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|85428
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110877466.mp3
|Length:
|00:56:05
|Location:
|JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beyond Leadership: The Advanced Series - Episode 1, by Erin Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.