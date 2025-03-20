AFN Aviano Radio News: ITAF General visits Aviano Air Base

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on Italian Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrea Argieri’s visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy. During the visit, Argieri attended Technical Sergeant Adam K. Ginnett Airman Leadership School, where he shared his extensive leadership experience to the ALS class. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 11:57
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85425
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110876958.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
