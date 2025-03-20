Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: ITAF General visits Aviano Air Base

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.21.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on Italian Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrea Argieri’s visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy. During the visit, Argieri attended Technical Sergeant Adam K. Ginnett Airman Leadership School, where he shared his extensive leadership experience to the ALS class. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 11:57
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85425
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110876958.mp3
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: ITAF General visits Aviano Air Base, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ITAF, ALS, AFN Aviano, 31 FW, Aviano Air Base, NATO

