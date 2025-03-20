Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Spot: March Madness Sweet 18 Shootout

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.19.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the March Madness Sweet 18 Shootout hosted by Alpine Golf Course on Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 27, 2025. The tournament is an opportunity for Wyvern Nation to show off their competitive nature in a nine-hole single elimination golf competition. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 12:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85421
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110876769.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Golf, Italy, Alpine Golf Course, AFN Aviano, Tournament, Sports

