American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the March Madness Sweet 18 Shootout hosted by Alpine Golf Course on Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 27, 2025. The tournament is an opportunity for Wyvern Nation to show off their competitive nature in a nine-hole single elimination golf competition. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 12:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
This work, AFN Spot: March Madness Sweet 18 Shootout, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
