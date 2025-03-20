Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Radio News: New Restaurant on Aviano Air Base

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.21.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the new restaurant, Noa’s Mexican and more, opening on Alpine Golf Course, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 2, 2025. The 31st Fighter Wing, seeking to further invest in quality of life conducted a poll on Wyvern Nation, who voted for a Mexican themed restaurant. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 12:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85420
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110876751.mp3
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Radio News: New Restaurant on Aviano Air Base, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    AFN Aviano, Radio News, Food, Mexican, 31 FSS, Alpine Golf Course

