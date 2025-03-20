American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the new restaurant, Noa’s Mexican and more, opening on Alpine Golf Course, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 2, 2025. The 31st Fighter Wing, seeking to further invest in quality of life conducted a poll on Wyvern Nation, who voted for a Mexican themed restaurant. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 12:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85420
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110876751.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Radio News: New Restaurant on Aviano Air Base, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.