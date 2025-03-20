Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Eric Geressy Distinguished Service Cross And National Guard Innovation Talks

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.18.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250319-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March, 19 2025) Radio news highlighting Distinguished Service Cross recipient Eric Geressy and National Guard Bureau Chief Air Force General Steven Nordhaus' address on innovation in the National Guard. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 08:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85396
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110876456.mp3
    Length: 00:02:44
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    NSA Naples
    National Guard
    Distinguished Service Cross
    innovation
    Eric Geressy

