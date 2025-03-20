Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    April Book Club

    CUBA

    03.20.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents about the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Book Club scheduled in April. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 08:12
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: CU
