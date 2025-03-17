Ripley Recall Episode 2: 2025 Canadian Exercise Sure-Shot

During episode two of the Ripley Recall, Canadian Soldier’s from the Canadian Army’s 38th Brigade Group, Cpl. Noah Brown and Cpt. Seija Nittynen, speak with Minnesota National Guard 1st Lt. Colton Rossow and Camp Ripley Public Relations Specialist Mr. Anthony Housey about the annual Canadian training exercise, Exercise Sure-Shot, that is hosted by Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota on March 12th, 2025. Organized by the Canadian Lake Superior Scottish Regiment, Exercise Sure-Shot is an annual training exercise where Canadian troops from the 38th Canadian Brigade Group complete multiple live-fire weapons qualifications, squad competitions, medical simulations, and more, at Camp Ripley Training Center, utilizing its 53,000 square acres of training area (Minnesota National Guard Podcast Recording by Army 1st Lt. Colton Rossow and Mr. Anthony Housey).