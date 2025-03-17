Radio Spot - Gold Star Spouses Day Recognition Ceremony and Bench Dedication

A 30-second radio spot advertising the Gold Star Spouses Day Recognition Ceremony and Bench Dedication event hosted by Army Community Service on April 22, 2025 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Sembach Chapel. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 10:55
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85374
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110874317.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
