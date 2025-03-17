Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Friendship Day PROMO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.19.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julia Brockman 

    AFN Sasebo

    A radio promotion for the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day open base event which will be held April 5, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 00:10
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85366
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110873884.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Friendship Day PROMO, by PO2 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

