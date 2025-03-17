The USS America return to their home port of Sasebo, Japan with the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) after completing their first patrol of 2025, March 6. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 00:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85365
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110873844.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 17MAR25: USS America return to home port, by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
