NEWSCAST 17MAR25: USS America return to home port

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85365" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The USS America return to their home port of Sasebo, Japan with the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) after completing their first patrol of 2025, March 6. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)