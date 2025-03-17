Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — More Businesses Committed to Employing MilSpouses

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    The Military Spouse Employment Partnership connects military spouses with employers who want to hire them. Learn why companies join MSEP and how spouses benefit their organizations.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Deborah Bradbard, Ph.D., MPA, the founding director of the Boeing Center for Veteran Transition and Military Families, a new MSEP partner. The center partners with the military community on education, employment, entrepreneurship and research. Bradbard discusses the employment challenges she faced as a military spouse, the value to companies of hiring spouses and more.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about support, education and employment resources available to military spouses.
    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    DOD
    Spouse
    employment
    Military
    Military OneSource

