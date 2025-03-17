Military OneSource Podcast — More Businesses Committed to Employing MilSpouses

The Military Spouse Employment Partnership connects military spouses with employers who want to hire them. Learn why companies join MSEP and how spouses benefit their organizations.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Deborah Bradbard, Ph.D., MPA, the founding director of the Boeing Center for Veteran Transition and Military Families, a new MSEP partner. The center partners with the military community on education, employment, entrepreneurship and research. Bradbard discusses the employment challenges she faced as a military spouse, the value to companies of hiring spouses and more.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about support, education and employment resources available to military spouses.

Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



