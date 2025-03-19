Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat 03.19.25

    Bahrain Beat 03.19.25

    BAHRAIN

    03.19.2025

    Audio by Seaman Jackson Wanous and Seaman Jarel McCants

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast highlighting the U.S. Striking Back at Targets in Yemen and NSA Bahrain, NAVCENT Hold First-of-its-Kind Exercise Vigilant Resolve. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jarel McCants)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 04:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: BH
    AFN Bahrain
    Newscast
    Bahrain Beat

