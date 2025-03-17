Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Vignettes

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Vignettes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.16.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlights the importance of having a vignette for countries like Austria and Slovenia while driving from Aviano Air Base, Italy. Countries in Europe require vignettes to cover road taxes from vehicles not registered to their country. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 12:56
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85345
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110870114.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Vignettes, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    Radio Spot
    AFN Aviano
    Vignettes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download