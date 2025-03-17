AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Vignettes

American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlights the importance of having a vignette for countries like Austria and Slovenia while driving from Aviano Air Base, Italy. Countries in Europe require vignettes to cover road taxes from vehicles not registered to their country. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)
|02.16.2022
Date Posted: 03.18.2025
|Recording
|85345
|2503/DOD_110870114.mp3
|00:00:30
Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|6
|0
|0
