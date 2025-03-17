American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlights the Weighted Airman Promotion System at Aviano Air Base, Italy. WAPS is a United States Air Force program that determines promotions to the ranks of Staff Sergeant and Technical Sergeant. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2013
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 12:59
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85344
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110870105.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: WAPS Testing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.