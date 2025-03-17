AFN Aviano Radio Spot: International Driver’s License

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85343" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlights the importance of having an International Driver's License while stationed at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The Armed Forces in Italy licenses are only accepted while driving in Italy. While driving in Europe, it is important to have an updated International Driver's License. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)