Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: International Driver’s License

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: International Driver’s License

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.26.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlights the importance of having an International Driver's License while stationed at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The Armed Forces in Italy licenses are only accepted while driving in Italy. While driving in Europe, it is important to have an updated International Driver's License. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 13:00
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85343
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110870095.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: International Driver’s License, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    Radio Spot
    AFN Aviano
    International Driver’s License

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download