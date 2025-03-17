American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlights the importance of having an International Driver's License while stationed at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The Armed Forces in Italy licenses are only accepted while driving in Italy. While driving in Europe, it is important to have an updated International Driver's License. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 13:00
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85343
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110870095.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: International Driver’s License, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
