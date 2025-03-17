American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlights the Aviano Airman’s Attic at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The Airman’s Attic supports enlisted families and offers financial relief by providing new and gently used household items for free. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 13:01
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85342
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110870090.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano AB Airman's Attic, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.