    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano AB Airman's Attic

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.25.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlights the Aviano Airman’s Attic at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The Airman’s Attic supports enlisted families and offers financial relief by providing new and gently used household items for free. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 13:01
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    AFN Aviano, Radio Spot, Airman's Attic, Aviano Air Base

