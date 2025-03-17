AFN Aviano Radio Spot: AFN Fetty Welcome

AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY 07.22.2015 Courtesy Audio AFN Aviano

American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlights tuning in to 106FM to listen to AFN Aviano at Aviano Air Base, Italy. AFN provides relevant, targeted force protection and command information, news and entertainment to DoD personnel and their families to support all commanders in maintaining readiness and morale by giving their messages the widest possible reach. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)