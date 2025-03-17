Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Ramstein Bowling Center Reopening and Baumholder 80th Anniversary Parade

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.17.2025

    Audio by Airman Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Robert Slover, Ramstein and Vogelweh Bowling Centers' general manager, explains why the Ramstein Bowling Center was renovated. Meanwhile, U.S. Army Col. Matthew Alexander, 16th Sustainment Brigade commander, shares his thoughts on the relationship between Soldiers stationed at Smith Barracks and the Baumholder community going forward, March 18, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ayden Worley)

