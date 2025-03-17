KMC Update - Ramstein Bowling Center Reopening and Baumholder 80th Anniversary Parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85339" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Robert Slover, Ramstein and Vogelweh Bowling Centers' general manager, explains why the Ramstein Bowling Center was renovated. Meanwhile, U.S. Army Col. Matthew Alexander, 16th Sustainment Brigade commander, shares his thoughts on the relationship between Soldiers stationed at Smith Barracks and the Baumholder community going forward, March 18, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ayden Worley)