Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and NATO complete Joint Viking 25 - News in One March 21, 2025

    U.S. and NATO complete Joint Viking 25 - News in One March 21, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.18.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News in One:

    U.S. Service members, alongside NATO partners and allies, completed Exercise Joint Viking 25, in Setermoen, Norway.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Olivia Marino)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 09:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85337
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110869695.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and NATO complete Joint Viking 25 - News in One March 21, 2025, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    6th Field Artillery Regiment
    AFNE
    stronger together
    News in One

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download