In this News in One:
U.S. Service members, alongside NATO partners and allies, completed Exercise Joint Viking 25, in Setermoen, Norway.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Olivia Marino)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 09:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85337
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110869695.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and NATO complete Joint Viking 25 - News in One March 21, 2025, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.