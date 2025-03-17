Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dialogue Episode 38 - Frontlines of Economic Warfare

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2025

    Audio by Col. James Minnich 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    As global economic conflict intensifies, Canada stands at the forefront of a high-stakes battle for resources, technology, and influence. Raquel Garbers, Visiting Executive at the Centre for International Governance Innovation, joins Dialogue Episode 38 to explore Canada’s vulnerabilities, strategic opportunities, and the urgent policy shifts needed to navigate this complex landscape.

