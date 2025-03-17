Malaysia is at the heart of Indo-Pacific maritime security, balancing sovereignty, economic interests, and regional cooperation. Nor Aini binti Mohd Nordin, a rising young leader in maritime strategy, joins Dialogue Episode 40 to discuss Malaysia’s Maritime Shield—how the nation protects its waters amid evolving threats and challenges.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 18:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|85306
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110868343.mp3
|Length:
|00:59:23
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dialogue Episode 40 - Malaysia’s Maritime Shield, by COL James Minnich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
