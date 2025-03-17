Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dialogue Episode 40 - Malaysia’s Maritime Shield

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Audio by Col. James Minnich 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    Malaysia is at the heart of Indo-Pacific maritime security, balancing sovereignty, economic interests, and regional cooperation. Nor Aini binti Mohd Nordin, a rising young leader in maritime strategy, joins Dialogue Episode 40 to discuss Malaysia’s Maritime Shield—how the nation protects its waters amid evolving threats and challenges.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2025 18:35
    Category: Interviews
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Malaysia
    Maritime security
    DKI APCSS
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies
    Daniel K. Inouye Asian-Pacific Center for Security Studies

