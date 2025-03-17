Military OneSource Podcast — Making Friends and Finding Support as a MilSpouse

Discover the unique challenges and rewards of being a military spouse, and learn how building a strong sense of community can make all the difference. Listen as guests share personal stories of how connecting with other military spouses, whether on base or off, can create a powerful support system. Listeners will learn practical ways to reach out, even for introverts, and form lasting friendships in an often unpredictable lifestyle. Hear how social media can be both a helpful tool and a trap, and explore the value of positivity in the face of stress. Finally, hear how building friendships during tough times, like deployments, can lead to some of the most meaningful and lasting connections.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with military spouses Kristen Gilbert, Shannon Lazarchick and Melinda Chapman at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. They discuss their paths to becoming military spouses and share how sometimes the best way to build a community as a spouse is to just “jump in.”



Visit Military OneSource at Support & Services for Military Spouses to learn about the resources and support available to military spouses.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



