NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 17, 2025) An interview with Heather Holcombe and Angelina Gott, recreation specialist, to discuss upcoming events within Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella, to discuss upcoming fitness and sporting events at Naval Air Stations Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 04:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|85299
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110866729.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:17
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Buzz with Heather Holcombe and Angelina Gott, by SN Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.