Afternoon Alibi with Gabby Dickup and Khatija Robinson

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 12, 2025) An interview with Gabby Dickup and Khatija Robinson, program coordinators at University of Maryland Global Campus Europe (UMGC), to talk about online classes, events, and current job openings at Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2025 03:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|85298
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110866663.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:31
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
