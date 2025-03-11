Lifeguard Certification Course PROMO

250311-N-GG032-1002 Sasebo, Japan

A radio promotion for the American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Course being held at the Fleet Fitness Complex on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo on Mar. 31 - Apr. 4 & Apr. 17 - Apr. 20, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)