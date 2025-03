Marine Minute 10-25 (AUDIO)

WELCOME I’M LANCE CORPORAL JOSEPH DEMARCUS WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!







LAST WEEK, MARINES WITH THE ELEVENTH MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT EXECUTED A TRAINING EXERCISE OFF THE COAST OF CALIFORNIA, TRANSFERING JOINT LIGHT TACTICAL VEHICLES AND HIGH MOBILITY ARTILLERY ROCKET SYSTEMS ONTO THE LANDING PLATFORM DOCK OF USS SOMERSET.







QUART IS A TRAINING EXERCISE AIMED TO DEVELOP AND MAINTAIN ESSENTIAL AMPHIBIOUS READINESS SKILLS FOR EFFICIENT OPERATIONS IN AMPHIBIOUS ENVIROMENTS WHILE STRENGTHENING PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE NAVY AND THE MARINE CORPS.







AS MARINES CONCLUDE THEIR EXERCISE IN CALIFORNIA, WE SHIFT OUR FOCUS TO MARINES WITH THE 2ND MARINE LOGISITICS GROUP AS THEY CARRY OUT CRANE AND RECOVERY OPERATIONS.







THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.







SEMPER FIDELIS!