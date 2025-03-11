250313-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 13, 2025) - AFN Naples radio spot highlighting the NSA Naples on-base housing smoking policy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 10:56
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85285
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110863505.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - No Smoking in Housing, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
