    NMRTC Guantanamo Bay's "The Pulse" Radio Segment

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    03.14.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raphael McCorey 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    "The Pulse" is an interview with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guantanamo Bay staff featuring discussion on varying topics, including military readiness, health and wellness. "The Pulse" was hosted March 14, 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)

    Hospital
    Radio GTMO
    NMRTC Guantanamo Bay

