250314-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 14, 2025) Radio news highlighting the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visiting the White House and Allied Spirit 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 10:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85279
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110863236.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Secretary General Visits White House and Allied Spirit 2025, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.