A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of an outage on AFN Sports information. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 10:28
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85277
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110863106.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot: AFN Sports Outage, by PO2 Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
