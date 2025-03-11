Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Radio News: The 31st FW Leads Fighting Wyvern 25-01

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.14.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the multinational Combat Readiness Exercise, Fighting Wyvern 25-01 that occurred at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 3-14, 2025. The exercise was designed to test Wyvern Nation’s ability to demonstrate the Wings readiness to Secure the Base and Generate Combat Air Power within a contested and degraded environment. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 10:28
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Combat Readiness Exercise, 31st fighter wing, Radio News, Allies, Fighting Wyvern, NATO,

