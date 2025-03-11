American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the multinational Combat Readiness Exercise, Fighting Wyvern 25-01 that occurred at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 3-14, 2025. The exercise was designed to test Wyvern Nation’s ability to demonstrate the Wings readiness to Secure the Base and Generate Combat Air Power within a contested and degraded environment. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 10:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85276
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110863096.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Radio News: The 31st FW Leads Fighting Wyvern 25-01, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
