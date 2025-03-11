AFN Radio News: The 31st FW Leads Fighting Wyvern 25-01

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the multinational Combat Readiness Exercise, Fighting Wyvern 25-01 that occurred at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 3-14, 2025. The exercise was designed to test Wyvern Nation’s ability to demonstrate the Wings readiness to Secure the Base and Generate Combat Air Power within a contested and degraded environment. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)