AFN Radio News: Food Vendor Safety

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the requirements set by Public Health for food vendors at Aviano Air Base, Italy. To ensure the well-being of Wyvern Nation the 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron reminds any organization looking to participate to follow the requirements for food booths set by public health. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)