    AFN Radio News: Food Vendor Safety

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.10.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the requirements set by Public Health for food vendors at Aviano Air Base, Italy. To ensure the well-being of Wyvern Nation the 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron reminds any organization looking to participate to follow the requirements for food booths set by public health. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 10:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85272
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110863052.mp3
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    TAGS

    AFN Aviano, Radio News, Public Health, Food Vendor, Food Safety, 31 OMRS

