USAFE-AFAFRICA Medical Engagement with Bulgaria - News In One March 14, 2025

USAFE-AFAFRICA Medical Engagement with Bulgaria

The U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Office of the Command Surgeon facilitated a medical engagement with Bulgarian medical service members to enhance multilateral training skills and practices. The collaboration took place at the simulation center of the Bulgarian military medical academy in Sofia, Bulgaria.



(U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)