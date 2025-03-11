Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Medical Engagement with Bulgaria - News In One March 14, 2025

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.14.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    The U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Office of the Command Surgeon facilitated a medical engagement with Bulgarian medical service members to enhance multilateral training skills and practices. The collaboration took place at the simulation center of the Bulgarian military medical academy in Sofia, Bulgaria.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)

