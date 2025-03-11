2503112-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 12, 2025) Regional news highlighting U.S. Army E.O.D. in Thailand and Joint Culinary training exercise and competition. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 09:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85270
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110863041.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - U.S. Army E.O.D. in Thailand and Joint Culinary Training Exercise and Competition, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.