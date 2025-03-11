U.S. Army Capt. Jarret Canovas, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) Program officer in charge, explains the innovation taking place in the 21st Theater Sustainment Command's CBRNE team, on March 12, 2025. Meanwhile, U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Castillo, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Emergency Services director, provides information about the Ramstein Air Base Visitor Control Center relocation, on March 12, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 08:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85268
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110863036.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Ramstein Visitor Center and 21st TSC CBRNE, by SrA Norman Enriquez and Amn Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
