KMC Update - Ramstein Visitor Center and 21st TSC CBRNE

U.S. Army Capt. Jarret Canovas, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) Program officer in charge, explains the innovation taking place in the 21st Theater Sustainment Command's CBRNE team, on March 12, 2025. Meanwhile, U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Castillo, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Emergency Services director, provides information about the Ramstein Air Base Visitor Control Center relocation, on March 12, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)