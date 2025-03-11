Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Ramstein Visitor Center and 21st TSC CBRNE

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.13.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez and Airman Ayden Worley

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Capt. Jarret Canovas, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) Program officer in charge, explains the innovation taking place in the 21st Theater Sustainment Command's CBRNE team, on March 12, 2025. Meanwhile, U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Castillo, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Emergency Services director, provides information about the Ramstein Air Base Visitor Control Center relocation, on March 12, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 08:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, KMC Update - Ramstein Visitor Center and 21st TSC CBRNE, by SrA Norman Enriquez and Amn Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRNE
    innovation
    Visitor Center
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    21st Theater Sustainment Command

