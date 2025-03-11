Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples News Story - USS Mount Whitney Port Visit An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.11.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250311-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March, 11 2025) Radio news highlighting the 6th Fleet flagship USS Mount Whitney's port visit to Souda Bay, Greece and Explosive Ordnance Disposal training in Fort Johnson, Louisiana. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 09:16
    Category: Newscasts
    souda bay
    NSA Naples
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

